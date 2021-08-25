Jeopardy! Sees Post Olympics Ratings Surge With Guest Host Joe Buck

Jeopardy Productions Inc.

Jeopardy! won the gold when it came to post-Olympics ratings Fox Sports' Joe Buck stepped in as guest host and led the show's ratings to a 16% boost, Next TV noted.

Jeopardy! rebounded from the previous week, when CNBC's David Faber was at the lectern. For the week ending Aug. 15, the game show achieved a 5.2, a 13-week high, plus same day national household rating, per Nielsen.

This was Jeopardy!'s best week in the ratings since May 10, when CBS News' Bill Whitaker was guest hosting. It marked an 18% bump over ratings this time last year, when the late Alex Trebek was still hosting.