With less than two weeks to go until the Sept. 6 premiere of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem on Peacock, the soapy miniseries/spinoff keeps upping the stakes. Peacock debuted the trailer for the 5-episode event series today. Guess who's back as ISA boss Shane Donovan? You guessed it, Charles Shaughnessy! Check out the trailer below.

In addition to Shaughnessy reprising his most iconic daytime role, RuPaul's Drag Race scene stealer Jackie Cox is also joining the ensemble cast. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is the first original limited series to spring forth from the almost 6-decades-old NBC sudser. Previously reported casting news includes: Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady Weston, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, Sal Stowers as Lani Price, Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera, Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny Kiriakis and Peter Porte as Kyle Graham. Soap opera superstar Eileen Davidson is also set to appear.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem follows past and present Salemites on the international hunt for stolen gems. The glossy serial is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will air Sept. 6-10 exclusively on Peacock!