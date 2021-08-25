Tamron Hall Show's 3rd Season To Debut Sept. 6

Tamron Hall Show

The Tamron Hall Show makes its return for Season Three on Sept. 6 with all-new episodes, discussing topics making the headlines. To kick things off in the season opener, Hall will discuss how the country is gearing up to one of the most frenzied school years in American history.

Hall will have a discussion with parents, teachers, and students on wearing masks in schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and teaching critical race theory. During the show's premiere week, Hall will also launch her first-ever Tam Fam Kindness Challenge, which highlights what people are willing to do for others. In a released statement discussing the upcoming season, Hall said:

I can't think of a more vital and relevant way to kick off Season 3 than with two conversations happening in nearly every home right now. The topic of masks in the classroom impacts parents and kids from coast to coast. This especially hits home for me as a mom as I am now teaching my two-year-old son to wear a mask as he prepares for school. And as a Black woman, the discussion around critical race theory is important and I want to hear from those who are at the center of discussing race and what we teach our kids in school. Having these conversations is the kind of daytime TV my team lives for.

Watch the new promo spot for the third season below!