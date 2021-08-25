Yesterday, famously virile fashion patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) made a big announcement on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ten seconds after reconciling with estranged wife Quinn (Rena Sofer), Eric announced he had erectile dysfunction.

Eric and Quinn's initial affair was all about sex. The silver fox and the bad girl first got together behind the backs of their loved ones; their chemistry proved electric and defied the disapproval of their family members. Sex brought them together, and it then drove them apart.

After all, Quinn's recent tryst with Forrester Creations COO Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) came after Eric wouldn't (or couldn't)? give her some lovin'. So will Eric's inability to get it up cause Quinn to return into Carter's arms? Or, in the words of our own Jillian Bowe, will Eric not having lead in his pencil make Quinn take her sketchbook elsewhere?

Meanwhile, waiting in the wings are not one but two of Eric's ex-wives. Murderous nurse Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) recently reared her head once again, revealing that she is the birth mom to Eric's new grandson-in-law Finn (Tanner Novlan). She might well take advantage of Eric's Quinn conundrum to worm her way back into his heart...if not his bed. And Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), has recently been reminiscing over her former "honey bear," too.

There's also the possibility that Eric, knowing how important physical intimacy is for Quinn, is faking it. He might have devised a test for his wife to prove she really loves him and can remain faithful. If so, would Quinn pass with flying colors? Tune in to B&B to find out.