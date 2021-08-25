Bryton James

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: At Casa Chancellor, Abby wonders why Devon has doubts about the mysterious Stitch. Devon admits he's suspicious, but can't explain it . . . it's just a feeling he has.

Optimistic Abby just can't believe anything strange is going on. Devon explains he doesn't want to cause her stress, BUT he must say what he feels because he cares about her. Devon goes onto say they should at least be able to see that Stitch's explanations are a bit coincidental to say the least. He also doesn't trust how Stitch just showed up out of the blue, stepping right back into Abby's life, without a job, to say the least.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Abby Remains Optimistic While The Search For Mariah Grinds On

Abby tries to explain the good doctor returned to check on the her because of what's happening with Mariah. This just gives Devon more ammo as Stitch has gone out of his way to be a shoulder for her whilst Chance is out of town. Devon wonders if Stitch is trying to take advantage of Abby's vulnerability or reunite with her.

Will Devon get through to Abby? Will Abby's life ever go the way she wants it to? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!