On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Sheila gets a stern warning from Jack, "Hold Hayes and disappear forever." Finn cautiously brings the baby from his room. Before he hands the baby over to his unstable grandmother, Finn makes Sheila promise that she will leave and never come back. She does (but seriously, what good are her promises?).

Sheila gets her hands on Hayes and says all the loving, wonderful things a grandmother would say to a newborn. She looks up at Finn and thanks him. Alas, the quiet, magic spell is about to be broken.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Jack Is Adamant That Finn Let Sheila IN!

Steffy approaches the door with keys in hand, until she drops them. Finn gets jumpy and says he wants the baby back. He tells Sheila it's time to leave. Sheila begs for a little more time so she can etch that exquisite little face into her mind.

Just then, Steffy walks in, appropriately freaks out and yells, "Sheila!" Sheila just gives her that Sheila smile whilst holding on to the wee baby Hayes, whilst Jack and Finn give the appropriate, "Oh damn, gotta love the timing" looks.

