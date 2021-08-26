CBS

On The Young and the Restless, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is worried sick over her missing and pregnant girlfriend, Mariah (Camryn Grimes). The musician is on the case. Fairbanks dished the singer trying to crack the case with Soaps.com.

Tessa seems to have given newly-returned Stitch (Sean Carrigan) the side-eye before the rest of Genoa City. Fairbanks dished:

I really made the conscious decision to play it that way. If you saw your friend’s ex-boyfriend, you’d be like, ‘Hmm, why is he here?’ I’m not playing it as if I think he kidnapped or murdered Mariah but more that Tessa doesn’t get why he’s there at all.

That sleuthing instinct isn't all that far from the truth, since Fairbanks loved true-crime series like Forensic Files in real life. But, even before Mariah vanished, her character has sometimes felt out of the loop ever since Mariah decided to be Abby's (Melissa Ordway) surrogate. Fairbanks reflected:

They’ve been together for a decent amount of time, but they’re still a fairly new couple. So to jump into such a life-changing event was a big deal. There are a lot of emotions involved on the part of both women, so from the get-go, Tessa was definitely apprehensive. Her main concern was always for Mariah’s health.

And that concern is fully evident after Mariah went missing. Will Tessa help find her love? Tune in to Y&R to find out!