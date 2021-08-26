Cyntha Watros

On today's General Hospital recap: Finn is surprised to see that Chase is up and walking. Chase explains Millow to Finn and basically absolves them of everything. Finn can't believe how calm Chase is. Chase is sad for what was, but he just wants Willow to be happy. Chase takes off his ring and says he's going back to work and getting on with his life. Finn invites Chase on the family camping trip with Liz.

Willow tells Michael how her conversation with Chase went. Michael hopes this means they can all be friends again. Willow apologizes to Brook Lynn for hurting Chase. Brook Lynn absolves Willow too.

Brook Lynn yells at Michael for giving the document to Austin, but Michael says it's not a legal document and it cost them nothing to give it to Austin. Michael says Valentin is a good CEO and it wouldn't be the end of the world to give Austin shares. Brook Lynn complains about Austin and how he showed up to take their money. Willow agrees with BLQ saying she doesn't think Austin has the family's best interests at heart.

Joss complains to Jason about the tension between her parents and thinks Jax is upset about the wedding. Joss is happy about the wedding and how Jason treats Carly. Jason defends Jax and understands his concern for Joss. Jason tells her to live her life and leave the grown up stuff to the three of them.

Michael summons Jason to let him know about Austin, who says he already knows. Jason asks Michael to be his best man.

Carly apologizes to Joss about the fight with Jax. Joss says she got good advice from Jason. Carly asks Joss to be her maid of honor.

Maxie checks in with Carly about her wedding plans. Carly admits that marrying Jason feels strange, which Maxie understands. Maxie promises this will be a wedding to remember.

Britt shows Liesl that Jarly have set a date. Liesl feels badly for Britt's pain and Britt's thankful for her mother's support. Britt says she feels no regret over her short time with Jason.

Maxie runs into them and Liesl is upset when Maxie says she's planning the Jarly wedding. Maxie defends Jarly, but Liesl still isn't appeased. Britt tells Maxie to make the wedding as nice as possible for Jason's sake.

Phyllis wants Sonny to grab the bull by the horns in his relationship with Nina since he could lose it all tomorrow. Peter and Nina show up and Peter says he'll be staying in town for a while, which doesn't seem to sit well with Sonny.

State Trooper Ralph pops in to offer his condolences to Phyllis and wonders about Peter, but he claims he's a friend of Nina's. Nina tries to send a message by telling Ralph that Peter is from Port Charles, but Peter deflects. After Ralph leaves, Peter gets angry with Nina and warns her if she doesn't play his game, something will happen to Sonny or Phyllis.

Alone with Peter, Sonny questions why Nina seems to not like him.

Nina calls Liesl to help with her Peter problem.

