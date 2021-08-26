Gilles Toucas/CBS

If there wasn't drama after a wedding, it wouldn't be The Bold and the Beautiful. Just after tying the knot with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Tanner Novlan) discovered evil Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is his biological mom. Now Steffy has forbidden her doctor hubby from seeing his birth mother, but will that keep them apart? MacInnes Wood and Novlan dished to Soap Opera Digest.

MacInnes Wood was thrilled with the plot twist that tied back into the Forresters' history. She explained:

What I love about this twist is that it affects everyone in both families. When Steffy found out that Finn was adopted, yes it was shocking, but it wasn’t going to change anything. It was concerning to know that there were parts of Hayes’s background that we wouldn’t have found out because Finn didn’t know his history, but he finds out very quickly where he comes from and, oh, yeah, there are going to be some big problems ahead.

There's plenty of drama to come. Novlan teased:

It’s going to be tumultuous. They are going to have to navigate this. It will be stressful. I always hope that they survive — but it’s always good to have that drama in a soap because if you’re happy for too long, usually you’re in trouble. But I believe 100 percent you can get through anything together if you work through it, and that’s the name of the game we’re in. I always believe they will make it through.

He added: