John McCook And Daughter Molly to Star in Food Network Movie Candy Coated Christmas

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's John McCook (Eric) is putting the "cook" in his name to good use. The veteran soap star will appear alongside his daughter, Last Man Standing and Good Trouble actress Molly McCook, in Food Network's first-ever scripted movie, Candy Coated Christmas.

Building on the channel's popularity during the holiday season, Candy Coated Christmas has already wrapped filming. Candy Coated Christmas will also star The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, as well as The Haves and the Have Nots' Aaron O'Connell and Friends from College's Jae Suh Park.

Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery, Inc., stated:

Last year, nearly 60 million viewers watched Food Network between Halloween and New Year's Day. Food Network fans live for the holidays, so creating a Christmas movie featuring one of our biggest stars is an exciting way to expand our offerings and to showcase an incredibly popular talent like Ree. We've created the kind of Christmas movie that only we can -- it's a perfect gift for our passionate fans.

Drummond added:

Candy Coated Christmas was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special. Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow!

She posted on Instagram:

The flick centers on the pretty town of Peppermint Hollow. When marketing exec Molly Gallant heads out for Christmas, she finds her world upended when the money for her new business venture is stolen. Her dad advises her to visit her late mother's hometown, where she might just something she never expected. Molly's small-town Christmas is one she never expected, as she bonds with baker Bee (Drummond) and the family renting her mother's childhood home.

Don't miss Candy Coated Christmas, available on discovery+ this holiday season.