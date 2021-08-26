Steven Bergman Photography

Melissa Ordway (Abby, The Young and the Restless) is bringing her character's anguish to life on screen. With her surrogate Mariah (Camryn Grimes) missing, suspicion has fallen on Stitch (Sean Carrigan) as a possible culprit. Ordway dished Abby's state of mind and where she is with Stitch now in a chat with Soap Hub.

Abby genuinely cares for Stitch. Ordway noted:

Abby actually does love and care about him. They have such history and so many layers. It was fun to play all that.

But her past with the doc has come back to haunt them. Ordway explained how the end of their marriage might be affecting what's going on today:

I think it wasn’t just one thing that happened. There was no cheating. Their marriage ended because they weren’t communicating. They couldn’t get through the loss of their unborn child. How do you even deal with that? The hope was that it could have brought them closer but that didn’t happen.

Has Abby's impending motherhood caused her ex to lash out? Ordway mused: