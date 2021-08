Sofia Mattsson Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

It's a boy for General Hospital's Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) and her husband, Thomas Payne. Mattsson announced on Instagram that she and Payne welcomed their son on July 26. Mattsson posted a pic of the handsome little guy and commented:

Happiest 4 weeks ever with this little guy! 🥰 He joined us on 7/26/21 and stole my heart completely!! 💙

No word on the cutie's name. See a picture of the couple's first child together below!