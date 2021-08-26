TMZ Reports Jeopardy! Never "Seriously Considered" Levar Burton For Permanent Host

Jeopardy/ABC/Sony Pictures Television

It was clear that many fans wanted LeVar Burton as Jeopardy!'s permanent host. However, TMZ is now reporting that Sony "never seriously" considered Burton for the gig.

Production sources tell the site that, while Sony execs "loved" him as a guest host, they "didn't think he was the right fit for the daily syndicated quiz show." The same reportedly went for other guest hosts.

TMZ stated that Sony only had meetings about hosting full-time with Mayim Bialik, subsequently announced as the host for spinoff and primetime specials, and EP Mike Richards. However, the studio apparently did speak with Burton about projects other than Jeopardy!, and those close to Burton informed the site the actor-director has "no hard feelings." He just wanted his opportunity to guest host, they added, which he gave "his all."

Meanwhile, Burton is okay with Sony's decision and is moving on. He's reportedly met with other networks and creators like Ava DuVernay about other projects.