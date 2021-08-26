- Publish date:
Whoopi Goldberg Wishes EastEnders Was Still Broadcast in America
From The View to Albert Square? At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Whoopi Goldberg revealed she's a fan of UK soap EastEnders and that she's gutted it isn't airing any more in America.
According to Deadline, Goldberg stated:
I got very involved in it and then it was gone. I was shouting, ‘Where is Peggy [Barbara Windsor]? Where is that woman with the cigarette? Dot Cotton [June Brown]! Where is she?’ I loved all those actors and was sad that they stopped showing it in the U.S. It should get done here, but it would take too much explaining.
When Windsor died last year, Goldberg tweeted: