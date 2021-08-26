Whoopi Goldberg Wishes EastEnders Was Still Broadcast in America

From The View to Albert Square? At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Whoopi Goldberg revealed she's a fan of UK soap EastEnders and that she's gutted it isn't airing any more in America.

According to Deadline, Goldberg stated:

I got very involved in it and then it was gone. I was shouting, ‘Where is Peggy [Barbara Windsor]? Where is that woman with the cigarette? Dot Cotton [June Brown]! Where is she?’ I loved all those actors and was sad that they stopped showing it in the U.S. It should get done here, but it would take too much explaining.