On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Abby and Stitch are together at Casa Chancellor. She pulls from an embrace and tells him she shouldn't lean on him as it's not fair to him. Stitch however, explains he wants to help her through this. Abby understands and acknowledges there is still something between them, which Stitch totally gets.

Abby wonders if Stitch returned to Genoa City to be with her. She also wonders if there really was a job at the hospital or did he make it up. Abby tells Stitch his presence in her life now is such a blessing for her and offers to be his sounding board. She promises not to get angry no matter what he tells her.

Stitch just can't believe how understanding Abby is. She knows that deep down he feels guilty for what happened when they were married. He gets choked up and looks away. Abby tells him it wasn't his fault, but Stitch thinks he should have seen what was happening with Max because he's a doctor. He admits he should have known what Max was capable of.

Abby tells him she knows he felt the loss of their baby deeply. She throws in that she thinks he knows what she's going through now, as she's about to lose another baby. Stitch says that won't happen and admits he came back for Abby. He goes onto tell her his life has been hard since he left and was hoping for some kind of redemption.

Abby tearfully looks at Stitch and tells him they can work together and all is forgiven. Then she asks Stitch to please, please tell her where "they" are.

