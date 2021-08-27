ABC Greenlights Courtroom Comedy Starring Daytime Staple Steve Harvey

Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Harvey is heading to the courtroom but not in the manner you think. Harvey will star in the upcoming ABC courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey.

According to ABC's announcement on Thursday, Harvey will act as the judge, jury, and of course the star of the series as he presides over real cases. Harvey will have his own rules to play by in the court proceedings, from small claims to big court disputes and anything else in between.

Harvey will use his own life experiences and practical thinking to rule on cases. The one-hour series is currently underway with casting and is being produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative unit. Harvey, along with Brandon Williams, Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell, and Barb Bialkowski, will serve as executive producers, along with Myeshia Mizuno as the showrunner of the series.

Look for the series to debut in 2022.