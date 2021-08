Steven Bergman Photography

The vaccine mandate controversy continues to spill over at General Hospital. After Ingo Rademacher (Jax) posted his video denouncing vaccine mandates, Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) responded to the controversy with a throwback musical moment.

RELATED: General Hospital Stars Butt Heads Over COVID Vaccine Mandate Controversy

The actor-director tweeted:

Rademacher has yet to respond.