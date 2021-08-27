New Season of Live With Kelly and Ryan Begins Sept. 6

ABC Entertainment

Live with Kelly and Ryan's brand new season is just around the corner. In its 34th season, starting on Sept. 6, Live will have an outdoor broadcast for the last holiday of the weekend. "Live's Labor Day Backyard Party" on Long Island, New York, will feature Dove Cameron, Bethenny Frankel, and Michael Symon as guests.

On Sept. 7, the Live team will head back inside the studios with a special themed week, issuing a love letter to New York City dubbed "Live Loves New York Week." Co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest pays tribute to Gotham by celebrating what makes the City That Never Sleeps unique: the food, the music, Central Park, the bright lights of Broadway, and the iconic locations that make up the tapestry of the city. The show will also have Blue Man Group appear on the show; the trio will celebrate its 30th anniversary, which happens to be where they made their national television debut.

Live, which also topped the 2020-2021 syndicated talk shows all over the Nielsen ratings in household, total viewers, and women 25-54, has ranked as the number-one talk show in all of daytime with women between 25-54 for 80 weeks. The week of Sept. 20, Live will team up once again with Guinness World Records for "Live's Record Breaker Week," which will feature exciting record attempts.

All through September, stars such as Jessica Chastain, Regina Hall, Jake Gyllenhaal, Demi Lovato, Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Gabrielle Union, Amanda Peet, Anderson Cooper, Vanessa Hudgens, Dulé Hill, Padma Lakshmi, Chandra Wilson, Rachael Harris, Ben Platt, Jason Biggs, and Vanessa Lachey will show up.

Live with Kelly and Ryan returns Monday, Sept. 6; click here for times in your area.

