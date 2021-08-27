Steven Bergman Photography

Aaron D. Spears (Justin Barber) is also voicing his disapproval on the recent vaccine mandates. The Bold and the Beautiful star posted on Twitter his thoughts surrounding the mandates many are imposing around the country, just a few days after his former co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Thorne; Jax, General Hospital) supported not having a vaccine mandate.

Spears remarked:

Fans weighed in with their choices to Spears on Twitter, agreeing and also disagreeing with his take.

Things got a bit heated with Spears and some online for a moment, but the actor still asked the question on why should people be vaccinated and thanked those for their thoughts.