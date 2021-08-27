The Stars Align For Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Sony

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's second season will return with a big all-star lineup when it premieres on Sept. 26! The mothership show's staples, Pat Sajak and Vanna White, return to host as celebrity contestants spin the legendary Wheel and solve word puzzles to win up to $1 million for a charity of their choice.

Season two's star players will feature Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir, and Ali Wentworth.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's second season starts Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 PM EST on ABC.