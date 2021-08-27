Michelle Stafford

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) gives his daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) a shoulder to lean on. Meanwhile, Victor cautions Adam (Mark Grossman) about Sally (Courtney Hope) while he side-eyes Billy's (Jason Thompson) intentions.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) blows her top with Billy.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) finds himself having a hiccup in his personal life. Nick has to defend himself from Victoria. Meanwhile, Sally causes a little bit of trouble for Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) when she bumps into him and informs him of all the time she and Jack (Peter Bergman) are spending together.

Later, Nick talks with Phyllis and questions if he wasn't around, whether she would reunite with Jack. Phyllis is stunned by Nick's line of questioning and is pissed to find out this is all Sally's doing. Look for Nick and Phyllis to work through their issues and for him to be reassured his lady love is all about him.

Adam: The black sheep Newman and his dad reveal their plans for Newman Media.

Sally: The scheming fashion designer hits the Newman Media launch party on Adam's arm! Sally doesn't get the warm greeting she thought she would, as none of the partygoers want her there.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ices Sally out when she tries to speak to her. Phyllis is livid about Sally's presence after what she's done with Summer and tried to pull with her and Nick and finally snaps! Watch for Phyllis to dump a bucket of ice on her head!

Jack: Old Smilin' has a heart-to-heart with Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Billy: The youngest Abbott sibling is found in a sticky situation.

Lily: The ChanceComm exec (Christel Khalil) ends up in a face-off with Victoria.

Devon/Amanda: The lovebirds (Bryton James and Mishael Morgan) pass along intel to one another.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) ponders a new job opportunity.

Mariah: The business exec (Camryn Grimes) longs to reunite with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Look for Mariah to be troubled by things from her past.