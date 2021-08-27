WATCH: Ex-The Talk Co-Host Eve Anchors ABC's Girl Group Soap Queens (VIDEO)

ABC

ABC has just released a full-length trailer for its highly anticipated musical drama, Queens. The series follows four female ex-rap group members: The Talk's former co-host Eve as Brianna AKA Professor Sex; Naturi Naughton as Jill AKA Da Thrill; Brandy as Naomi AKA Xplicit Lyrics; and Nadine Velazquez as Valeria AKA Butter Pecan. The women come together in their forties after they had a public falling out on stage 20 years before.

Naomi tells the ladies in the trailer:

The dumbest thing we ever did was throw away friendships that most people never have. Let’s get this group back together

Hitting the spotlight once again after all these years is not so easy for the ladies, as each of them are battling issues in their personal lives.

Watch the trailer below!

Queens premieres Oct. 19 on ABC.