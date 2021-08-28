The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 30-September 3, 2021

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan, Ted King, Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) vows to not let Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) get in the way of connecting with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes.

Shauna (Denise Richards) comes back around and chats with Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Shockingly, Steffy and Finn’s marriage certificate has yet to be signed or filed.

Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) words perplex Quinn.

Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon De Metz) don’t see eye to eye on Steffy and Finn’s drama with Sheila.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Blackmails Jack to Get Close to Hayes

Steffy and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have a little father/daughter bonding time.

Sheila and Finn grow closer.

Eric (John McCook) wants Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge to back off.

Ridge joins the growing number of folks who are furious with Finn.

Steffy puts Finn out of the main house.

Carter reflects on his nekkid times with Quinn.

Steffy does everything but stand on her head to convince Finn that Sheila is deceiving him.

Sheila’s fury builds.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!