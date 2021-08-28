August 28, 2021
Days of Our Lives Promo: Salem's Finest Hit The Road!

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 30-September 3, 2021
Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) are so reunited they're riding a motorcycle. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are headed to Zurich, whilst Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) roll around in the sheets in Salem. 

Anna (Leann Hunley) gives Tony (Thaao Penghlis) the message they have to pack up and leave town, whilst Paulina (Jackée Harry) declares it's time to head to Miami for some F-U-N!

Meanwhile, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) may be a wee bit jealous that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martolf) are sharing a motel room together.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

