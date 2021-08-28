Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 30-September 3, 2021

Drake Hogestyn

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Jack (Matthew Ashford) decides intervening on Chad’s (Billy Flynn) behalf is a good idea.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) tries to be done with Xander (Paul Telfer).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) sets up a double date with Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Steve looks into Calista (Cady Huffman).

Gwen and Xander continue to bask in their afterglow.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) are forced to sleep together.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) has serious words for Gabi (Camila Banus).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) head to NOLA.

Allie and Johnny learn about their common connection with Chanel.

Abe (James Reynolds) listens in on Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) conversation.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) tries to rib Johnny about Chanel.

Philip makes a grand gesture.

EJ wants a sit down with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Secrets bring Nicole and Allie even closer.

Anna (Leann Hunley) tries to get Roman (Josh Taylor) to help her with Carrie (Christie Clark) and Austin (Austin Peck).

Ava (Tamara Braun) has surprises for Rafe (Galen Gering).

EJ and Melinda (Tina Huang) go head to head.

Justin (Wally Kurth) has questions for Calista.

Jack comes to Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) rescue.

Gwen does Xander a solid.

John (Drake Hogestyn) gets a call from Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy).

