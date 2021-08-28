General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 30-September 3, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nina (Cynthia Watros) needs help with her Nixon Falls debacle.

Carly (Laura Wright) thinks Cyrus is working with the Five Families.

Trina helps Josslyn (Eden McCoy) make a meal for her daddy.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) talk police business.

“Mike” (Maurice Benard) and Nina go on a date.

As their plane nears crashing, Scotty (Kin Shriner) declares his love for Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has some worries at work.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) and “Mike” get intense.

Carly reaches out to Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Shockingly, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) gets all manipulative.

Random men are hiding on Liesl and Scotty’s aircraft.

After passing out due to lack of oxygen, the random men on board throw Scotty off the plane.

“Mike” thinks Peter may have the key to his past.

Ava and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) get all Ava and Trina.

Britt learns that Liesl is missing.

