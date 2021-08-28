August 28, 2021
Story Consultant Susan Dansby Departs The Young and the Restless

Soap scribe Susan Dansby has exited The Young and the Restless. Dansby announced on social media she will be vacating the position she's had as Story Consultant for a year at the number one daytime drama. Dansby was one of the few Black writers in daytime. 

Dansby was previously a Consulting Producer with OWN's AmbitionsDansby posted on Facebook:

Prior to being a story consultant on Y&R, Dansby worked on the show as a Script Writer from 2011-2018, and was a writer at As The World Turns. She also directed several episodes of ATWT, along with Generations, Guiding LightPort Charles, and served as an Associate Producer at General Hospital.

