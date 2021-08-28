Soap scribe Susan Dansby has exited The Young and the Restless. Dansby announced on social media she will be vacating the position she's had as Story Consultant for a year at the number one daytime drama. Dansby was one of the few Black writers in daytime.

Dansby was previously a Consulting Producer with OWN's Ambitions. Dansby posted on Facebook:

Prior to being a story consultant on Y&R, Dansby worked on the show as a Script Writer from 2011-2018, and was a writer at As The World Turns. She also directed several episodes of ATWT, along with Generations, Guiding Light, Port Charles, and served as an Associate Producer at General Hospital.