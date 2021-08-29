August 29, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy's Rage Threatens to Burn Her Family to The Ground

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 30-September 3, 2021
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) takes another step into dangerous territory. Last week, the Forrester heiress backhanded Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) across the face before giving her the boot from her home. Sheila claimed she was going to leave peacefully, but it seems Steffy fanned some very familiar flames.

This week, Steffy's fear-fueled anger is aimed at her newly-minted husband Finn (Tanner Novlan) and father in law Jack (Ted King). Steffy shares the story with big daddy Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who of course, shares his daughter's indignation at Finn and Jack's lack of comprehension of the Sheila situation.

Jack warns Sheila to back off, but that big secret is hanging over his head, and she won't let him forget it.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

