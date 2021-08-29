- Publish date:
The Young and the Restless Promo: Phyllis and Sally's Rivalry Spills Over In Public
The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 30-September 3, 2021
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!
What's a party without a little action? Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) hate meter is about to spill over and Sally (Courtney Hope) is the intended target.
When Sally appears before her eyes, Phyllis confronts her rival and tells her to hit the road. Sally tries to cool Phyllis down, then all hell breaks loose.
