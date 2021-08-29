August 29, 2021


The Young and the Restless Promo: Phyllis and Sally's Rivalry Spills Over In Public

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 30-September 3, 2021

Michelle Stafford

Michelle Stafford

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

What's a party without a little action? Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) hate meter is about to spill over and Sally (Courtney Hope) is the intended target.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: The Search For Mariah Intensifies

When Sally appears before her eyes, Phyllis confronts her rival and tells her to hit the road. Sally tries to cool Phyllis down, then all hell breaks loose.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

