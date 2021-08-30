Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy and Finn are alone. She tells Finn she understands he didn't go behind her back on purpose. Finn explains his father's intention was to give Sheila one chance with him and Hayes in order to get her permanently out of their lives.

Steffy tells Finn that Sheila doesn't work that way. All she needed was a foot in the door and it scares her. Steffy explains she's terrified not knowing what Sheila will do next, what she's planning, or how she will contact Finn. Finn says it won't happen, but Steffy retorts that he already swore it wouldn't happen in the first place.

Steffy claims that Sheila will insinuate herself into their lives because she held Hayes, and Steffy won't let that happen. Neither will Finn, so he claims, ever again. Steffy reiterates how she was deprived of a mother for years because of Sheila and she often thinks about what life would be like without Sheila Carter. She breaks down, fearing what life will be like for Hayes with Sheila around.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Holding Hayes Puts Steffy Into Panic Mode

Steffy says she loves Finn and was excited about their future together. However, with Sheila's ties to Finn, knowing she was in their home and holding their baby, Steffy admits she can't even look at her husband.

Finn finally speaks up and asks Steffy if she needs time alone. He offers to go to the guest house for the night. Finn wants Steffy to understand how truly sorry he is and how much he loves her, their family, and their life together. Finn gets up and walks out the door, leaving Steffy alone with her stewing thoughts.

Will Steffy cool down long enough to let Finn back in? How will Sheila react when she finds out about the rift between her son and new wife? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!