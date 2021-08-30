Maurice Benard and Wes Ramsey

This week on General Hospital, Port Charles denizens become unnerved by the past. At the Metro Court, Anna (Finola Hughes) tells Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) the past doesn't stay buried, while Sam (Kelly Monaco) looks troubled while sitting across the room.

On the docks, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) meets with Jason (Steve Burton).

In Nixon Falls, "Mike" (Maurice Benard) tells Peter (Wes Ramsey) that, if he knew him before his memory loss, he better get to talking, as Nina (Cynthia Watros) looks petrified.

Will Nina finally be exposed, and is Mike heading back to PC as Sonny Corinthos? Watch the promo below!