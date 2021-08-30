August 30, 2021
Publish date:

Michael Mealor And Hunter King to Make Brief Return to The Young And The Restless

Author:
Michael Mealor, Hunter King

Fans of The Young and the RestlessHunter King (ex-Summer Newman) and Michael Mealor (ex-Kyle Abbott) will get another glimpse of their faves in the coming months. Soap Opera Digest states that the actors, who exited earlier this month after "failed contract talks," will make a brief return to the CBS soap.

Summer and Kyle might be only home for a visit, but their portrayers, who are taping this week, will have their scenes air over multiple days in October.

