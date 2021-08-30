August 30, 2021
The Bold And The Beautiful's Brad Bell Teases More Sheila Fallout

Brad Bell

The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell recently brought back a fan fave in the form of Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter). The EP opened up about Sheila's big reveal in the Sept. 6 issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Sheila being Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mom was in development for a long time. Bell dished:

We knew we had to have a secret, a disrupter, something from his past that would bring drama—and Sheila was a thought from the very beginning. I’m glad we’ve chosen to take that path, and it has been so fun to be working with Kimberlin again.

Having homicidal nurse Sheila as Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) new mother-in-law sets up conflicts for future generations of Forresters. It's consciously meant to echo the epic Sheila vs. Stephanie Forrester Sr. (Susan Flannery) battles of yore. Bell said:

Yes, history has a way of repeating itself. Having Sheila be Finn’s biological mother brings her back to the show in a very central and core position, and as for Steffy, who everything was going so beautifully for with her and Dr. Finn, when it seems too good to be true in soap operas, it usually is.

Bell added that there's more story to come with "great addition" Ted King (Jack).

