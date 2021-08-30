The View Announces Guest Co-Hosts For Season 25

After Meghan McCain's recent departure from The View, a series of big names will guest host for Season 25, Deadline reports. Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines will all be back; returning as a regular guest host will be Ana Navarro. Past co-hosts will also visit on Fridays throughout Season 25, starting with Star Jones on Sept. 10.

The guest co-hosts will include: former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; businesswoman Carly Fiorina; former U.S. Representative Mia Love; journalists Gretchen Carlson and Mary Katharine Ham; ex-White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah; political commentator S.E. Cupp; journalist/lawyer/The Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams; and ex-Southern Charm star and real estate broker Cameran Eubanks.

Love will take a seat with the ladies of The View during its premiere week, starting Sept. 7. The chatfest will be back with a live studio audience once again, the first instance of this since March 2020.