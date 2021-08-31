Thorsten Kaye

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: A shirtless Finn is telling Paris about his troubled relationship. He explains that Steffy is devastated and feels betrayed. He is beside himself that his marriage is already in jeopardy.

At the self-righteous main house, Ridge is raging that there is no excuse for Finn’s behavior. He’s a grown man and should know better than to let someone like Sheila near the precious baby Hayes.

Side Note: Okay, really? Everyone in that damned family is barking orders at Finn and NO ONE is acknowledging he was just introduced to his birth mother. I realize that Sheila has been a deadly beast, but maybe somebody (mayhaps his WIFE) should spare a thought for Finn’s point of view?

Steffy doesn’t understand how Finn was talked into letting Sheila near Hayes. Ridge wonders where Finn’s backbone is.

Side Note: Self-righteous Ridge is my least favorite Ridge.

Steffy is freaked out that Sheila is her mother-in-law, and her blood is running through both Finn and Hayes’ veins. Ridge just denies it’s all happening, but also sort of tries to comfort Steffy. They embrace as they try to comprehend the insanity of the situation.

