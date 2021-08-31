CBS This Morning Rebrands as CBS Mornings

CBS News

When ex-NFL star and sports commentator Nate Burleson joins CBS' daytime lineup, the show he's on will look a bit different. Deadline reports that CBS This Morning, with Burleson, Gayle King, and Tony Dokoupil as anchors, will rebrand as CBS Mornings on Sept. 7.

The show will channel elements of CBS Sunday Morning, including parts of its logo, into a new look. The first hour of the weekday program will still cover hard news and chat alike, but the second hour will now include more in-depth feature reporting, previously a hallmark of the Sunday show. Former co-host Anthony Mason will serve as a correspondent for arts and culture segments and interviews, while Vlad Duthiers will continue to deliver the "What to Watch" segment. CBS Mornings will also get a new home, a Times Square studio.

Burleson told the site:

There is something about being in the heart of the city that’s special. So visually, aesthetically, there is a new look. But as far as the show itself, we want to stick with the rich tradition that we have of staying true to our journalistic approach early in the seven o’clock hour, giving people what they need. And then we tap into our storytelling, and we have individuals all across the board, not just on our set, but the weekend crew, all of our correspondents and reporters in the field.

Neeraj Khemlani, a president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, added:

All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself. We’re adding a little bit of CBS Sunday Morning – every morning – on CBS Mornings.

EP Shawna Thomas noted that show will contain both "uplifting moments" and "complicated topics" alike. She continued: