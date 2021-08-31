Just Married: Camila Banus Weds Longtime Boyfriend

Camila Banus Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus and her longtime beau Marlon Aquino have finally gotten hitched. The two, who have been together since 2012, got married over the weekend at The Castle House Estate in Joshua Tree, CA, according to People.

The couple got engaged Dec. 2020 and according to the actress she and Aquino couldn't:

Wait to commemorate a decade of being together with a romantic and unforgettable evening in Joshua Tree.

The couple had 90 of their closest loved ones in attendance, and those who traveled in for the affair were vaccinated or had a negative COVID-19 test prior in advance. The event the magazine reports hand sanitation stations and masks were given to attendees.

Banus posted on Instagram about the wedding:

Took my best friend out to the desert with both of our families and friends and got married 🤍👰‍♀️💍🏜🌵🐫 I love you my husband @aquinomarlon 😍😍😍

