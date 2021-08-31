- Publish date:
Elaine Welteroth Out at The Talk
Elaine Welteroth is exiting The Talk after one season as a co-host. Deadline reports that the journalist wants to devote attention to other projects.
The site adds that The Talk hopes to have at least one new co-host in place by the season premier on Sept. 23. That new co-host is expected to be a person of color.
EPs Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews told Deadline in a statement:
We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.
Welteroth shared in another statement to Deadline:
It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.
I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my wok and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.