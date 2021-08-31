Ru Paul's Drag Race star Jackie Cox is thrilled to be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Cox spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the experience.

Cox told the magazine that the NBC soap reached out to her because of her Season 12 performance in her Lisa Rinna persona. She said she couldn't divulge anything about her character, but she was able to tease a bit about working with Rinna on the Peacock limited series.

Cox dished:

When my character finally meets Lisa's iconic Billie Reed, it's quite the encounter, complete with lots of soap opera stares, which Lisa and I had too much fun doing! It was my first time on a soap opera set, and Lisa was so welcoming and definitely helped me find my light. She kept saying 'the good light is over here, honey,' and amen for that!

She observed that she tried to channel Rinna's "fierce mama bear energy" and determination to get things right on set. Cox noted:

It's something I try to channel whenever I play her. That, and trying to get my bangs to go just the right way. Her only suggestion to me on set, looks-wise, was to wear the higher set of heels I brought. I was worried I would tower over her,but she said 'the higher heels are too fierce, honey, you gotta wear them!'

She added: