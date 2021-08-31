August 31, 2021
Melissa Ordway Talks Keeping Chancellor Legacy Alive on The Young And The Restless

Melissa Ordway

As the current Mrs. Chancellor of Genoa City, Melissa Ordway (Abby, The Young and the Restless) is bringing the famous fictional family into the next generation. The actress spoke to Soap Hub about the legacy of the legendary Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine) and that stunning mansion.

Ordway appreciates being able to appear on such a well-known set. She dished:

The Chancellor home is such an iconic set. It’s like Victor Newman‘s (Eric Braeden) office and the Abbott living room; they’ve stayed pretty much the same over the years.

She added:

It’s always a ‘pinch me’ moment to be able to work in the Chancellor living room. To look up and see Katherine and Jeanne [Cooper] watching over you is such a cool feeling. I’m so thankful. The set went through a renovation [when Billy Abbott, Jason Thompson, lived there] but the show changed a lot of it back.

Now, Abby is living in that big, rambling house, the mother to the next Chancellor heir. Ordway prefers the set at its most classic, saying:

I’m glad it’s back to nearly the way it was. It’s iconic! You can’t change that. It’s Katherine Chancellor‘s house.

