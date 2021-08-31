Mike Richards OUT As Jeopardy! And Wheel of Fortune's Executive Producer

Mike Richards

Which executive producer is out of a job? Who is Mike Richards for $400? The showrunner, who was briefly named the new host of Jeopardy! but vacated the role only after a day of production, has stepped down at both the trivia show and Wheel of Fortune. Deadline has reported Sony Pictures Television has just notified its staff about Richards' departure in a internal memo.

SPT'S EVP, Business and Strategy Suzanne Prete, told staffers Richards will be leaving effective immediately, with Embassy Row’s Michael Davies stepping in during the interim.

Dear Team, I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened. Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season. I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything. Sincerely, Suzanne

This comes after the numerous scandals Richards has faced, including being the pick to take over the hosting role of the late Alex Trebek. Fans and critics cried foul and nepotism, despite the Sony's denials. Soon after, Richards was named in discrimination lawsuits while he was the EP at The Price is Right, and misogynistic and racist remarks he had on his former podcast, "The Randumb Show," surfaced.