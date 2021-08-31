The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt) is lending his vocal talents to an exciting new animated series. Deadline reports that Brooks will voice a character named Guy in DreamWorks Animation's upcoming series The Croods: Family Tree.

Inspired by the flick The Croods: A New Age, The Croods: Family Tree brings viewers into the funny and complicated lives of the Croods and Bettermans in their tree house home. The show also stars: Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran, returning as Dawn; Dawn of the Croods' A.J. Locascio as Thunk; Guides' Kiff VandenHeuvel as Grug; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Artemis Pebdani as Gran; Castlevania's Matthew Waterson as Phil; and Flashforward's Amy Rosoff as H.

Mark Banker and Todd Grimes will executive produce and serve as showrunners. The six-episode series will premiere on Sept. 23 on Hulu and Peacock.

Take a look at the action to come below.