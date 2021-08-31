Rory Gibson Howard Wise / JPI Studios

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) only boy is returning home. Rory Gibson has joined The Young and the Restless as Noah Newman.

Gibson's credits include films Grace, Severed Road, and Watch Jessica Die and television movies A Night to Regret and Twisted Twin.

The last time viewers saw the photographer was in 2020, when he came to Genoa City to be by his mother's side during her battle with cancer. Noah has been played by Robert Adamson on and off since 2012.

Look for Gibson to make his first appearance later this fall.