Amelia Heinle, Richard Burgi

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria walks into her living room and gives Ashland a green smoothie.

Side Note: It must be healthy if it’s green, right?

Ashland tells Victoria that his round of chemo was okey dokey. Victoria is impressed with his resilience and offers to make him lunch. She goes to leave the room and Ashland stops her to tell her the treatment was brutal. He almost collapsed earlier and Nate had to help him. Victoria apologizes for not being there and Ashland admits he might not be able to handle what is happening to him.

Side Note: Is anyone else waiting for something to happen in this storyline? Surely it can’t just be about the cancer treatment of a character to which we were just introduced . . . right?

