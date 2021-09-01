Diamond White

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Finn's hanging loose in the magically appearing guest house when Paris comes a-knockin' to check up on him. Finn says he was running to cool off, but admits that might not have been the best thing. Paris wants to know how things went since she didn't see Steffy at the courthouse.

Finn scores two points for tossing his water bottle into the wastebasket (hopefully it was the recycling bin) and tells Paris nothing happened. Apparently, Steffy canceled the appointment because nothing can be finalized "with Sheila still out there."

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Confronts Finn About His Betrayal With Sheila

Paris points out that he and Steffy are already married, and only have to sign a few papers. Finn claims Steffy can't get past what happened with his birth mama and Hayes. Paris doesn't think Steffy can blame him, but Finn admits it was his job to protect her and his family, as he promised to do.

Finn goes on to explain that it's really the only goal he's had . . . to make her feel safe and secure. At this point however, that's not how Steffy's feeling. Paris offers her condolences and moves in to hug it out with Finn!

Will Steffy come around? Will Paris be moving into the guest house to make sure Finn is okay? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!