- Publish date:
Booked And Busy: The Young And The Restless Vet Headlines Play About 9/11 Aftermath
As we approach the twentieth anniversary of Sept. 11, The Young and the Restless veteran Judith Chapman (Gloria) is starring in a play about the aftermath of the tragedy. Palm Canyon Theatre is showcasing The Guys, in which Chapman reprises the role of editor Joan, who composes eulogies opposite Michael Pacas' firefighter Nick, on Sept. 11 and 12.
Other familiar faces are headed to our screens, not just our stages. Ex-General Hospital baddie Brianna Brown will pop up on IMDb TV's Leverage: Redemption, while multi-soap alum Tom Pelphrey is set to appear in She Said, which focuses on reporting of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal. What else is new this week? Check out Booked and Busy!
- Les Brandt (ex-Rafael) stars in Untold: This is My Story, the true story of writer/director Gina M. Garcia's trauma and PTSD
- Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) just wrapped filming an upcoming project for ION TV, he revealed on Instagram; it's out Nov. 28
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) has put together a showcase for college showcase for HBCU men's basketball teams; called the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, it will air Dec. 18 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Terri Ivens (ex-Simone) stars in Untold: This is My Story, the true story of writer/director Gina M. Garcia's trauma and PTSD
- Aaron D. Spears (Justin) and Obba Babatundé (ex-Julius) will appear in the film Noble Intentions; see behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram
- Charles Shaughnessy (Shane) stars in the sci-fi flick Final Frequency, out now
- Brianna Brown (ex-Lisa) will guest star in the next batch of Season 1 episodes of IMDb TV's Leverage: Redemption, premiering Oct. 8
- Mark Lawson (ex-Dustin) stars in a promo for Las Vegas' Escape Blair Witch attraction/escape room
- Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) will star in the Harvey Weinstein investigation movie She Said as the husband of reporter Megan Twohey (played by Carey Mulligan)
- Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in Searchlight Pictures' dark comedy The Menu
- Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will star in the upcoming dark comedy series Unconventional
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) will star in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' music-centric holiday flick, Christmas in My Heart
- Cam Gigandet (ex-Daniel) will headline the action thriller Black Warrant
- David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper) has released a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline"; watch the video here
- Richard Burgi (Ashland) stars in the sci-fi flick Final Frequency, out now
- Judith Chapman (Gloria) will reprise the role of editor Joan in a theatrical production of Anne Nelson's The Guys, about the aftereffect of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks, at the Palm Canyon Theatre on Sept. 11 at 8 PM PST and Sept. 12 at 2 PM PST; buy tickets for the play, which commemorates the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, here
- Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan) and Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani) will star in the holiday film Blackjack Christmas, directed by Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla)