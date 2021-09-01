As we approach the twentieth anniversary of Sept. 11, The Young and the Restless veteran Judith Chapman (Gloria) is starring in a play about the aftermath of the tragedy. Palm Canyon Theatre is showcasing The Guys, in which Chapman reprises the role of editor Joan, who composes eulogies opposite Michael Pacas' firefighter Nick, on Sept. 11 and 12.

Other familiar faces are headed to our screens, not just our stages. Ex-General Hospital baddie Brianna Brown will pop up on IMDb TV's Leverage: Redemption, while multi-soap alum Tom Pelphrey is set to appear in She Said, which focuses on reporting of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal. What else is new this week? Check out Booked and Busy!

Another World

Les Brandt (ex-Rafael) stars in Untold: This is My Story, the true story of writer/director Gina M. Garcia's trauma and PTSD

All My Children

Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) just wrapped filming an upcoming project for ION TV, he revealed on Instagram; it's out Nov. 28

(ex-Josh) just wrapped filming an upcoming project for ION TV, he revealed on Instagram; it's out Nov. 28 Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) has put together a showcase for college showcase for HBCU men's basketball teams; called the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, it will air Dec. 18 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

(ex-Reggie) has put together a showcase for college showcase for HBCU men's basketball teams; called the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, it will air Dec. 18 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Terri Ivens (ex-Simone) stars in Untold: This is My Story, the true story of writer/director Gina M. Garcia's trauma and PTSD

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

Charles Shaughnessy (Shane) stars in the sci-fi flick Final Frequency, out now

General Hospital

Brianna Brown (ex-Lisa) will guest star in the next batch of Season 1 episodes of IMDb TV's Leverage: Redemption, premiering Oct. 8

(ex-Lisa) will guest star in the next batch of Season 1 episodes of IMDb TV's Leverage: Redemption, premiering Oct. 8 Mark Lawson (ex-Dustin) stars in a promo for Las Vegas' Escape Blair Witch attraction/escape room

Guiding Light

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) will star in the Harvey Weinstein investigation movie She Said as the husband of reporter Megan Twohey (played by Carey Mulligan)

One Life to Live

Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in Searchlight Pictures' dark comedy The Menu

(ex-Karen) will star in Searchlight Pictures' dark comedy The Menu Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will star in the upcoming dark comedy series Unconventional

Search for Tomorrow

Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) will star in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' music-centric holiday flick, Christmas in My Heart

The Young and the Restless