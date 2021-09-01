The Ladies of The View Toast Barbara Walters And Tease Season 25 (WATCH)

For the first time since coronavirus nixed in-person filming in March 2020, the four current co-hosts of The View have reunited. Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines all met up ahead of the talk show's Sept. 7 season premiere. People got all the exclusives about their thoughts on the show's history and Season 25.

Behar quipped:

I can't believe it's 25 years. I'm still trying to finish a sentence I started in 1997!

The ladies then raised a glass of champagne to former host Barbara Walters, cheering:

For you Barbara!

The esteemed journalist put together the first group of co-hosts and served as a panelist herself for 17 years.

Looking back on her own 23-season tenure on the chatfest, Behar told People:

I've had to apologize, which I'm happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else's job. I don't care. Even if I don't mean it, I'll do it. Even if I look like I'm in a hostage takeover, I'll still do it, because if you don't do it, you lose your job and everybody else's.

Season 25 of The View premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 11 AM EST on ABC.

Watch the ladies reunite happily below.