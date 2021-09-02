Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins The Talk

A new face has joined The Talk. The CBS chatfest's newest permanent co-host will be former NFL player, philanthropist, author, and media personality Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila currently hosts both American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior over on NBC. A guest host on The Talk this past June and July, he will join Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Jerry O’Connell for the show's twelfth season, premiering Sept. 12.

EP and showrunner Heather Gray stated:

It’s a new day in daytime for season 12 of THE TALK, and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season.

Fellow EP/showrunner Kristin Matthews added:

Akbar’s candor and humor come with ease and are great additions to the conversation. Also, his relatability as a husband and father creates a special connection with the viewers that is invaluable.

Gbajabiamila shared his excitement, saying:

It is an absolute honor to be joining THE TALK as a host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group is truly a dream and a new statement for THE TALK. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self every day and advocating for conversation over confrontation.

Besides his TV work, Gbajabiamila also penned the book Everyone Can Be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dream and produced the film Sylvie's Love. A sports analyst and radio presenter, he is a board member for the Asomugha Foundation, which works to create improved educational opportunities for impoverished communities, and for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. He also founded Rush The Passer, an athletic and life-skills program for young people located in Southern California.