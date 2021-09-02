Rena Sofer

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Shauna is at Forrester visiting her BFF Quinn. Quinn wants to talk to her, but she's not sure this is something she can bring up to someone else. Shauna tells Quinn she's her best friend and if she wants to talk about her marriage or relationship, then she should. Shauna can see Quinn is struggling with something and asks if it's about Carter because she could see their intensity when she walked in.

Quinn tells Shauna she needs to talk to someone or she will explode! Shauna encourages her friend to open up. Quinn starts talking about how she wanted to have a romantic evening with Eric to celebrate her return home. She explains how she put on some sexy lingerie, but when she went downstairs, Eric was asleep on the couch.

But there's more. Quinn confesses the next morning Eric explained to her how much he desired her, but can't show it. It takes Shauna a second, but she gets the picture. Quinn worries he may never be able to make love to her again.

