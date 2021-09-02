The Ellen DeGeneres Show Announces Celebrity Guests For Final Season

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has released the names of some of its A-list guests for its final season. The chatfest, which will begin airing Season 19 on Sept. 13, will also back a vaccinated studio audience, Deadline reports.

Ellen's first guest in 2003, Jennifer Aniston will return to the show with Jimmy Kimmel. Kim Kardashian West will sit down publicly for the first time since wrapping Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Tiffany Haddish and the band Imagine Dragons are also slated to appear the first week.

Other famous names expected to pop up are Sean "Diddy" Combs, Julianne Moore, Melissa Etheridge, and Melissa McCarthy. DeGeneres will also look back on some of her favorite celeb memories and human interest stories on her show.